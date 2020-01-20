GRANTS PASS — Pacific Power restored service to approximately 1,000 customers last night, bringing the remaining customer count to approximately 500 as crews made further progress clearing downed trees and making repairs.
Damage from the destructive Jan. 16 winter storm left over 18,000 customers without service at its peak.
Pacific Power crews expect to see good restoration progress throughout today. The remaining pockets of outages are spread out from an area north of Grants Pass to south of Cave Junction, concentrated in the west side of Josephine County. Similar to previous days, repair work is taking place in difficult to reach, remote areas.
Estimates put full restoration by the end of Tuesday or possibly Wednesday for certain individual customers with a large majority of the remaining 500 customers impacted by the winter storm outages having service returned by late Monday evening.
You have free articles remaining.
Pacific Power encourages customers to report outages by calling 1-877-508-5088 or text OUT to 722797. Text STAT to 722797 to check the status of your outage. Customers and media representatives can also track outages of any size online. Updates will be made as new information becomes available or at least hourly at pacificpower.net/outage.
To ease the inconvenience of power outages and assist crews in restoring power, Pacific Power suggests the following tips and safety precautions:
- Stay away from all downed power lines and utility lines. Even if the lines are not sparking, they could be energized and extremely dangerous. Call 911 and report the outage to Pacific Power at 1-877-508-5088.
- Don’t drive over downed power lines.
- Turn on your porch light. After crews complete repairs, they patrol the area of the power failure to see if any lights are still out
- Check on your neighbors, especially those who may need special assistance. Also, check with others who have electricity, to see if you can visit.
- If you have power at this time, keep mobile devices charged so that may be used in an emergency. Before anything happens, download the Pacific Power app to your smart device so you can have information readily available.
- Remember your pets! Pets who spend a lot of time outdoors need more food in the winter because keeping warm depletes energy.
- If you are using alternate heat or cooking sources, remember to allow plenty of ventilation. Never burn charcoal for heating or cooking indoors.
- If you are using a generator, make sure to follow all manufacturer’s instructions. Make sure the generator is outside and not near any household air intakes. Do not connect the generator directly to your breaker box as this can create a dangerous situation for crews working on the powerlines. Instead plug essential appliances directly into the generator.