COOS BAY — In a weekly town hall conducted by Coos Health and Wellness on Tuesday night, prominent figures from across the state presented information and answered questions about the novel coronavirus.
The hour-long Zoom call included former Senator Arnie Roblan; State Representative Caddy McKeown; Director of Oregon Health Authority Patrick Allen; Director of the Oregon Department of Corrections Colette Peters; Infectious Disease Specialist with the Department of Corrections Dr. Daniel Dewsnup; Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins; District Attorney Paul Frasier; and Coos Health and Wellness epidemiologist Brian Leon.
Allen, Peters and Dewsnup all gave brief updates before diving into questions.
“We really have flattened the curve and in fact have achieved, our independent modelers estimate, about 75,000 fewer cases than would have occurred in the state. That means significantly fewer hospitalizations, significantly fewer deaths,” said Allen.
“We have the fifth-lowest cases in the United States, the ninth-lowest fatality rate in the nation and that’s really due to the hard, hard sacrifices that all Oregonians have made over the past little bit over a month. That means we’re now at a place where we can basically start turning things back on; reopening things.”
As of Tuesday, there had been 2,916 positive cases of coronavirus reported in Oregon. Coos County has recorded 28 positive cases — 27 connected with Shutter Creek Correctional Institution — while there have been 24 cases in Douglas County.
Many questions and most of the conversation circled back to Shutter Creek where there are currently 20 pending tests.
“This is a scary time. We’re all in a state of hyper-vigilance right now (with) what the disease is going to do in our communities and our institutions,” said Peters before addressing a concern of releasing adults in custody who may have contact with the novel coronavirus.
“Please know that we cannot legally hold someone longer than their sentence. ... We are still releasing 400 adults in custody into the state of Oregon from our facilities every month. But there is no wiggle room here, once their sentence is up, we must release them back into the community.”
In the most recent count, the Department of Corrections tested 189 adults in custody. Peters added there is no limit on the amount of tests that can be conducted by the Department of Corrections but that not all adults who are released will be tested.
“What testing does is it only tells you something in that flash of a moment in time. We have not done that, we have not done that becaue it’s not magic but because our doctors and the doctors at OHA have not recommended that,” said Peters, adding that it would require a large number of tests. “That would be a substantial number of tests over time if we release at least 400 people every month into the community.”
The conversation then shifted from Shutter Creek and into what reopening Coos County would start to look like.
“One of the things we’ve been working with coastal legislators also is trying to figure the coordination of how we begin to open the coast,” said McKeown. “This is a really complex piece of work out on the coast and one of the things that the coastal legislators wanted to be sure was that all of these entities our cities, our counties, our federal partners, our state partners are all coordinating how this happens.”
Individuals on the panel noted more information will be coming from Governor Kate Brown this week, but that to get to a place where more entities can get back to business will require a decrease in the presence of the coronavirus, making sure hospitals have adequate resources and that health agencies have the ability to test and trace cases that will come up.
As those boxes are checked, the state will reopen allowing more people to the area.
“Tourism is an interesting challenge that will be managed in a state and local partnership fashion because you have parts of the state that are eager to open things and other parts that are really worried about a big influx of tourists from either other parts of Oregon or elsewhere in the region,” said Allen.
“So we’re going to have to work together to realize what that looks like and how that impacts especially coastal counties and different parts of the state.”
