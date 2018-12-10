ASHLAND — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue teams are searching for a missing snowboarder.
Eli Kepsel, 27, went to Mt. Ashland on Sunday morning and has not returned.
On Monday, Dec. 10, at 9:26 a.m., a family member called to report Kepsel was missing. Mt. Ashland Ski Patrol members found Kepsel’s vehicle was still parked at the ski area.
SAR staff and volunteers are actively checking likely routes on the mountain beyond the ski area. SAR staff would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Kepsel since Sunday morning in order to help focus the search.
Kepsel’s snowboard has a blue bottom and his coat is a bright yellow-green color. He is five feet, nine inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have information that can aid searchers, call dispatch at 541- 776-7206. Refer to case No. 18-25711.