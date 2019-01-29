Try 1 month for 99¢
Photo illustration by Amanda Loman

TRI CITY — Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to South Umpqua High School on Tuesday for a report of vandalism which made reference to a threat against the school.

Deputies are currently conducting a criminal investigation in cooperation with the school district. The Sheriff's Office does not feel there is a credible threat at this time, although an increased law enforcement presence will be on campus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DCSO at 541-440-4471 or dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.

