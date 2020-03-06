PORTLAND — Seven defendants were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in a scheme that defrauded banks in Oregon and elsewhere for over $900,000.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon, one defendant was Lozaro Sopo Lopez, 26, from Miami, Florida. Sopo Lopez was sentenced for 40 months in federal prison for crimes associated with the scheme that begin in Jan. of 2017 and continued until Jan. of 2018.
“Two other co-conspirators have been indicted in the District of Oregon for related criminal conduct, but remain at large,” the release said.
The release described the long-running scheme, citing court documents, by saying “Sopo Lopez and his co-conspirators recruited individuals to deposit fraudulent checks at various banks. These individuals—referred to as ‘mules’—were given checks with their names typed or written on them and driven to banks to attempt deposits. Sopo Lopez and his co-conspirators instructed the individuals to use coded messages to communicate their success or failure at the banks.”
From there, the co-conspirators received proceeds from the fraudulent deposits and make cash deposits into Florida-based bank accounts, the release said.
“These deposits were structured to avoid detection by law enforcement,” the release said. “Shortly thereafter, other co-conspirators withdrew the cash in Florida. In total, the scheme resulted in an estimated loss of at least $911,444 to various banks and credit unions in Oregon and Washington.”
Sentenced defendants include:
- Arley Gonzalez, 34, of Miami, Florida—57 months in prison, three years’ supervised release, and a $64,460 forfeiture money judgement
- Antonio Conde Cabrera, 35, of Miami, Florida—41 months in prison, five years’ supervised release, and a $151,810 forfeiture money judgement
- Miguel Betancourt, 39, of Miami, Florida—33 months in prison, three years’ supervised release, and a $40,820 forfeiture money judgement
- Luis Chavez, 47, of Miami, Florida—39 months in prison, three years’ supervised release, and a $45,735 forfeiture money judgement
- Yusniel Paez Rodriguez, 36, of Miami, Florida—50 months in prison, three years’ supervised release, and a $31,222 forfeiture money judgement
- Ronny Vazquez, 33, of Miami, Florida—37 months in prison, three years’ supervised release, and a $17,698 forfeiture money judgement
“During sentencing, U.S. District Court Judge Marco A. Hernandez ordered Sopo Lopez to pay $652,926 in restitution and $22,888 to satisfy a forfeiture money judgement,” the release said. “All sentenced defendants were jointly and severally ordered to pay $652,926 in restitution.”
This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, Vancouver Police Department, and Portland Police Bureau and prosecuted by Julia E. Jarrett and Seth D. Uram, Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the District of Oregon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In