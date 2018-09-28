Wednesday afternoon, Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley introduced his Wildfire-Resilient Communities Act, which aims to create economic opportunities while reducing risk of wildfires.
The focus of the act is to increase funding and incentive for forest communities to adopt practices that reduce the risk of wildfires.
“It’s way past time to do a lot more on the front end to make our forests fire resilient,” Merkley said.
Forest thinning is one of the major practices that the act would support. Merkley says that putting more funding into forest thinning practices will create more jobs and a safer environment.
“What we see from these thinning operation is that we have not just more resistance to fires, but we also have a significant supply of saw logs at the mills. We have jobs, we have more disease resistance, we have better timber stance, and better environmental stance. So it’s a win win on every level,” Merkley said.
The act has three main goals. The first is to create a $1 billion fund to provide stability and allow the U.S. Forest Service to increase the pace and scale of catastrophic wildfire reduction projects. As Merkley notes in the act much of the forest service’s budget is dedicated to fire suppression, allowing them little room to invest in our forests.
Another function of the act would be to permanently reauthorizing the Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Program and allow more projects to receive funding in a given fiscal year.
Finally the bill would create a County Stewardship Fund that would provide 25 percent of stewardship contracts receipts on federal land within the counties.
“Many people at my town halls and meetings with community leaders have said that we really need to have some receipts that go to the community. So, in this case what we’re doing is setting up a grant fund that matches dollar for dollar that 25 percent in receipts,” Merkley said.
The25 percent that of receipts that has traditionally been put back into the health of forest lands will remain, but those funds will be matched and given to the community to use for other projects.
Merkley hopes that the bill will have bipartisan support and move through congress smoothly.
“We all see the impact of thinning… I think anyone who pays attention to the forest sees these benefits. What I have seen in the past is sometimes individuals hold bills hostage for other bills, and that’s the type of opposition of blockade I’m concerned about,” Merkley said.
Merkley noted that the forest service spends over half of its budget on fire suppression. In the last 20 years Merkley said that forest service employees that handle things like planning timber sales, thinning projects, and trail maintenance has decreased by 7,000.
“Let’s spend more on the front end, and we’ll see the savings on the back end. In the process we’ll have far healthier forests and far fewer fires,” Merkley said.