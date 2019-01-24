ASHLAND – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office medical examiner investigators have identified the decedent in yesterday's helicopter crash as Timothy Bruce Lyons, 69, of Port Bolivar, Texas. An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.
A Jackson County Sheriff's Office press release stated that on Wednesday at 3:01 p.m., JCSO search and rescue personnel were requested to assist in the search for a downed aircraft. At 6:04 p.m a SAR team reached the crash site in a steep wooded area southeast of the Interstate 5 Exit 6 interchange. Lyons was the pilot and only occupant of the Bell 206 helicopter owned by Erickson Inc.
Personnel from Oregon State Police and Colestin Rural Fire District also responded to the incident. The crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.