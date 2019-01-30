PROSPECT — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue has concluded the search for a downed aircraft outside of the town of Prospect.
A Jackson County Sheriffs Office press release stated that at about 6 p.m. on Monday, a 911 call was made to Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon by the management of the Prospect Airport. A small experimental aircraft was thought to be missing or overdue.
Search and rescue personnel from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and other surrounding agencies to include the Josephine County Sheriff's Office, Klamath County Sheriff's Office, Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police, Prospect Fire Department, Mercy Flights, Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon, Civil Air Patrol, and Brim Aviation assisted in the search. Weather hampered the ability for searching by air until the late morning, however ground crews remained on scene throughout.
A about 10 a.m. the crash was located roughly 2.5 miles from the airport by Brim Aviation. Steven Dawson Jr., 34, of Central Point, was the sole occupant of the aircraft. He was evacuated to Prospect Airport then transferred to the care of Mercy Flights.