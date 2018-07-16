ROSEBURG — An early morning house fire has claimed the life of a Roseburg woman.
A Douglas County Sheriff's Office release stated that 911 dispatchers received a call of a house fire in the 700 block of Happy Valley Road. It was reported that that there may have been a subject still in the structure at the time of the call.
Firefighters from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Winston Dillard Fire Department responded.
It was later confirmed by firefighters that one person, 66-year-old Georgia Fullerton, was located deceased in the residence. Her husband, 79-year-old Jerry Fullerton, was able to exit the residence safely.
The Douglas County Medical Examiner's Office is working in conjunction with firefighters and fire investigators. At this time, nothing appears to be suspicious.