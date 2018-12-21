SALEM — From now until Jan. 31, PACE will seek the best student-made videos around this concept: #STOPpredators. STOP stands for "Students Taking on Predators," and this initiative is a PACE student video contest on preventing boundary invasion and sexual harassment of students.
Oregon public high school students can submit a video and be considered for one of up to six $5,000 college scholarships. Winning entries may be shown during the annual PACE Day in Salem in April.
Videos must contain information on preventing boundary invasion and harassment of students and link to the statewide Safe Oregon tipline. Students are encouraged to keep the videos short and focus on production quality and emotional appeal. Final judging will take place by the end of April 2019.
Full contest rules, terms and conditions are available on the PACE website http://bit.ly/PACE-STOP.