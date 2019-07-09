SALEM – Starting Aug. 1, Oregonians will be able to purchase Smokey Bear license plates for passenger vehicles.
In addition to regular title, registration and plate manufacturing fees, the Smokey Bear plate has a $40 surcharge due when you first order the plate and at each registration renewal. The surcharge is the same amount for four-year or two-year registration periods.
The Keep Oregon Green Association was required to sell at least 3,000 vouchers before DMV could start implementation of the Smokey Bear license plate. Surcharge funds will go to the Keep Oregon Green Association. For more information on the association, visit https://keeporegongreen.org.
The cost of a set of plates depends upon when and how a vehicle owner applies for a new set. Here are two common scenarios:
- Plates ordered within 120 days before a vehicle’s stickers expire:
- Smokey Bear surcharge: $40 (also paid at every renewal) or a pre-paid voucher
- Plate fee: $24.50 for the pair
- Plate replacement fee: $5
- Registration renewal: $112 (Multnomah County residents add $38; Washington County residents add $60)