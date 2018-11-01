SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon State Police are asking for the public's help to find missing 66-year-old Southern Oregon resident John Edward Verzina.
He is described as 5 foot, 10 inches, weighing 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
On Oct. 11, Vezina was last seen at his residence on Lower Wolf Creek Road in Josephine County. On Oct. 16, Vezina was reported missing to the Josephine County Sheriff's Department.
On Oct. 27, Vezina's Toyota Tundra was located in the Glendale area of Douglas County. Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies responded and Douglas County SAR was activated, but unable to locate him.
On Oct. 31, Oregon State Police was requested to assist with investigating the circumstances around Vezina's disappearance.
Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of whereabouts Vezina should contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch center at 541-776-6111.