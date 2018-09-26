WALDPORT — Concluding a lengthy investigation, Oregon State Police Major Crimes has arrested Don Lee McAlpine Jr. for rape in the first degree. McAlpine allegedly raped a 26-year-old mentally disabled female at Beachside State Park between Aug. 10-12.
OSP is requesting the public’s assistance in obtaining any information from anyone who might have stayed at or passed through Beachside State Park during the period.
Anyone with information should contact the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 503-731-3030 and reference case number SP18-340959.