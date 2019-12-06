TILLAMOOK — The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division is asking for the public's help in locating the person responsible for the unlawful killing and waste of a bull and cow elk in Tillamook County.
A press release from Oregon State Police revealed that on Wednesday, Dec. 4, Tillamook OSP Fish and Wildlife troopers were dispatched to a report of a deceased bull elk. The deceased bull elk was located approximately 3 miles up Kansas Creek Road in an area known as Hembre Ridge.
The bull elk was killed using a rifle, no meat was removed. Further investigation led to the discovery of a deceased cow elk nearby. Neither elk was salvageable, and it appeared both elk had been shot within the past few days.
OSP is asking anyone who was in the area or anyone who may have information to call the TIP line at 1-800-452-7888, or *OSP (677) and refer information to Trooper Charles Reeder. Information can also be sent by email to TIP@state.or.us.