SALEM — A new study showed Oregon ranked 45th safest state for seniors based on a number of factors including housing costs, poverty and fraud victimization.
The study, which was conducted by Portland-based lifestyle website The Senior List, gathered overall data and information on factors which directly affect residents 65 and older.
Its resources included data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to determine its rankings.
Using data from FTC, the study noted Oregon’s most recent fraud cases which showed 512 reports per 100,000 population. In 2017, the overall number of reported fraud cases was about 21,000 for Oregon with the top three report categories being imposter scams, identity theft and debt collection.
In order to combat these statistics, the Oregon Department of Justice has developed a series of educational programs for residents to learn ways in which they can avoid falling victim to a scam. It also has up-to-date information on scams offered through its statewide scam alert network.
Along with fraud cases, the study also compared housing costs in each state and its affordability. In Oregon, the average monthly median costs totaled to $988, which was slightly higher than the national average of $982.
Statewide and local organizations have introduced initiatives over the past few years in working toward creating a housing market that is affordable and available for residents throughout Oregon.
According to the Oregon Department of Human Services, in Coos County about 25 percent of the general population will consists of residents 65 years and older by the year 2020. Of those, seniors living in poverty will jump from 1,038 (from 2010) to 1,571 in 2020.
Florida ranked the worst state for senior’s safety while Iowa took home the number one title. The study found it had the lowest risks for seniors based on its fraud cases, monthly housing costs, poverty level, violent-injury related deaths and seniors 65 years and older living alone.