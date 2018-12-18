SUTHERLIN — A crash Tuesday morning claimed the life of a Roseburg man.
According to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, at 7:28 a.m., 911 dispatchers received calls of a single vehicle crash in the 17300 block of Nonpareil Road. Emergency crews arrived to find that a 1999 Volvo Sanitation Truck owned by Sutherlin Sanitary Service had been traveling east bound, left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
Dennis Lee Roderick, 51, of of Roseburg, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.
The crash investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4471.