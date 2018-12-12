SALEM — The State Land Board will hear updates on the Elliott State Forest, including presentations from public entities interested in owning the forest, during its Dec. 18 meeting in Salem.
As part of an ongoing project to keep the forest publicly owned, the Board in October asked public entities to indicate their interest in ownership. For purposes of finding a new owner, “public” means state or federal government agencies, federally-recognized Oregon tribes, state universities, and local governments. Letters of interest are available in the meeting materials.
Other Elliott State Forest updates include a declaration regarding the $100 million in bonding approved by the 2017 Oregon Legislature, summary of public comments regarding the recent stakeholder perspectives report, and direction on next steps for public engagement.
During the meeting the Board will also consider new rules for easements on state-owned lands; the sale of .4 acres in Coos County; a legislative concept to transfer administration of Oregon’s unclaimed property program to the State Treasury; a resolution to increase efficiency of Common School Fund allocations; and reappointment of an Oregon Ocean Science Trust member.
The meeting will take at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, at the Department of State Lands, 775 Summer St. NE, Salem.
Meeting agenda and materials, including Elliott State Forest letters of interest: https://www.oregon.gov/dsl/Board/Pages/SLBmeetings.aspx
To live stream the meeting, go to the State Lands YouTube channel: