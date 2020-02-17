Oregon Department of Transportation has closed OR 22 west of Idanha to the junction with U.S. 20, milepost 53-81, until Friday or Saturday.
ODOT was able to assess the damage, determining that it will take several days to remove contaminated soil and repair the road where a double tanker crashed Sunday morning, spilling thousands of gallons of fuel. An area of roadway about 600 feet long needs to be completely excavated and rebuilt.
ODOT is working at the site along with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Federal Environmental Protection Agency, hazmat specialists, Northwest Firefighters, and a construction contractor working for ODOT.
Motorists traveling to and from the Willamette Valley and Central Oregon can use U.S. 20 and OR 126E as alternative routes.