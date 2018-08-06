COOS BAY — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced that it will be switching to an electronic licensing system for hunters and anglers starting in 2019.
This coming year folks will be able to purchase hunting and fishing licenses from ODFW through an application on their smartphone or tablet. The app will provide electronic documentation that will be accessible with or without cell phone reception.
“Customers have been asking for the ability to carry tags on their mobile phones and for a more mobile-friendly system,” said Curt Melcher, ODFW Director. “We’re pleased this new system will bring both cost savings and an improved customer experience for Oregon’s hunters and anglers.”
Those looking to purchase a tag or license can do so 24 hours a day and have their documentation immediately instead of having to wait for some licenses to be delivered in the mail as it is under the current system.
The new system is expected to save $2 million annually, thanks to the elimination of specialty paper and computer equipment and overall lower cost of the system. The system will also allow ODFW and Oregon State Police to look up licensing information while in the field and offline, which is not possible under the current system.
ODFW has said that the new licensing system will not result in an increase in tag and license fees.
Tags can be validated electronically with an app. ODFW says tags will still be able to be validate even if the app is offline. If the tag is printed out it can be validated by writing in ink the harvest date, time, and Wildlife Management Unit where the harvest occurred.
It is the responsibility of the hunter or angler to keep their device with their digital license charged, so they are able to provide verification to ODFW or OSP should those authorities ask for it.
Hunters and anglers can continue to carry paper licenses if they so choose. Electronic documentation can be at home printed on regular printer.
Stores and ODFW offices will continue to sell paper licenses, but no special equipment will be needed to sell the license. Offices will simply use the internet and printer paper.
If a hunter or angler chooses to continue using paper licensing ODFW suggests the license be placed in a plastic bag, or some sort of covering, to avoid wear and tear.
Rob Gensorek, owner of Basin Tackle in Charleston said that he thinks the switch to a digital licensing system is long overdue. Gensorek stopped selling licenses out of his shop about a year ago because he was unable to profit off the sales.
“It’s a waste of my time and money. During the tourist seasons, I would have one employee working five-to-eight hours a day solely dedicated to selling licenses. I was basically paying a state employee that doesn’t get compensated properly,” Gensorek said.
Several other states including Georgia, Florida, Arkansas, and Ohio have moved to a paperless licensing system.