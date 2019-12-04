PORTLAND — Oregon Community Foundation announced that it has distributed nearly $10 million in new grants across the state, including $4.2 million through the Community Grants Program, the foundation’s largest and most accessible grants program. Nonprofits in urban, rural and suburban communities received more than 460 individual awards.
Of those awards, OCF's Board of Directors in November approved five grants for organizations in Coos and Curry counties totaling $101,900.
Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians received $50,000 to help construct the Tribal Museum and Cultural Center in Coos County and to collect, care for and curate Tribal artifacts and archival materials.
All OCF grants are designed to reflect the unique priorities of local communities. This grant cycle, the foundation saw a notable increase in requests for funding to support Oregonians experiencing homelessness. Last year, OCF commissioned a comprehensive report on housing and homelessness, noting the dual crises of a lack of affordable housing and the increasingly complex needs of a chronic homeless population.
“OCF’s Community Grants program is a unique statewide resource that gives nonprofits flexibility to ask for what they think they need to better serve the community,” says OCF Senior Program Officer Melissa Hansen. “The volume of applications helps us to stay informed and better respond to pressing needs in each community, including counseling donors and prospective donors on where they can deliver greater impact in the areas where they live.”
Hansen noted that because of the relationships developed both with nonprofits and donors, the Community Grant awards this cycle were boosted significantly by donor contributions: over $1M out of the $4.2M awarded.
OCF also awarded $11.5 million in scholarships to more than 3,000 students as they entered the 2019 school year, a high-water mark in scholarship grants, in large part thanks to OCF donor scholarship funds.
“As one of the largest community foundations in the nation, we are privileged to work with a robust network of generous and passionate donors, volunteers and community leaders who help us identify and support initiatives that enhance community vitality,” said Max Williams, president and CEO of Oregon Community Foundation. “Record-setting giving from donors during this grant cycle is yet another indicator of values-driven philanthropy that helps support Oregon’s most vulnerable communities and improve access to opportunities that contribute to a stronger Oregon.”
Additional grants provided to organizations serving the South Coast were:
• Artula Institute for Arts and Environmental Education in Bandon received $10,000 to continue expanding educational and volunteer outreach programming. Funding also extends exhibit hours for visitors. The organization offers arts education for all ages using reclaimed materials through its Washed Ashore program.
• Curry Child Abuse Intervention Center in Gold Beach received $10,000 for continued funding to hire a full-time advocate to fill a gap in services for abused children in Curry County.
• Gold Beach Main Street received $15,900 to fund the installation of six benches for public use on Main Street. The organization’s mission is to enhance livability and safety in Gold Beach while restoring and preserving the town’s beauty.
• Port Orford Public Library Foundation received $16,000 to improve and expand the Port Orford Public Library’s existing garden and patio area for the community’s rural residents and visitors.
Learn more about OCF Community Grant Program at oregoncf.org/grants-and-scholarships.
