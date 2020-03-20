SALEM (AP) — A Salem man who sexually abused children under the age of 12 was sentenced this week to more than 33 years in prison.

Cesar Venegas-Campo, 26, pleaded guilty to first-degree rape, first-degree sexual penetration and first-degree sexual abuse and was sentenced by Marion County Judge Channing Bennett, the Statesman Journal reported.

Venegas-Campos was arrested in March 2019 by Salem police on suspicion of raping one girl. He was eventually charged with multiple sex crimes for sexually abusing more than one child.

According to court records, Venegas-Campos abused them between 2014 and 2018.

