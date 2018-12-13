SUTHERLIN — In the late night hours of Dec. 11 detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team arrested 37-year-old Victor Haines, of Roseburg.
Detectives, with the help of the Sutherlin Police Department, initiated a traffic stop in the 200 block of South State Street in Sutherlin just before midnight. A search of the vehicle revealed over 43 grams of suspected methamphetamine as well as scales and other drug paraphernalia, according a press release from the Douglas County Interagency Narcotics Team.
Haines was transported to the Douglas County Jail where he was lodged on the charges of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, and Probation Violation.