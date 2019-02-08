SALEM — When Victor Salazar realized he won $45,072 playing Keno, he immediately thought about his dad.
“My father needs a liver transplant and insurance won’t cover it,” Salazar said. “This money is going to help him pay for the transplant he needs.”
Salazar won the money while working at the San Blas Family Mexican Restaurant in Molalla during another fundraiser to raise money for cancer treatments, he said.
“I saw people playing and started to fill out the play slip and then had to give it to my wife to finish because we were really busy,” he said. “It was karaoke night and she finished the slip and played.”
It wasn’t until later in the evening when the Silverton couple realized they had won the Keno 8-spot prize.
“At 10 p.m. she reminded me we had the ticket, and when we scanned it, it said something weird,” he said. “We knew we won more than $600, and when we went online and checked the numbers we were shocked!”
Salazar said he isn’t normally a Keno player, but thought he would try it since so many people were playing that night.
“Whatever my dad needs we are going to cover it,” he said. “This came at a very good time.”
Players who play the Keno 8-spot have a chance at the bonus, which increases each game no one matches all eight numbers. In Salazar’s case, the bonus had increased to $30,072. For matching all eight numbers, Salazar’s base prize was $15,000, making Salazar’s total win $45,072.
During the 2015-17 biennium in Clackamas County, where Salazar works, more than $55.5 million in Oregon Lottery proceeds were directed to economic development, parks, education, and watershed enhancement. Since 1985, players have won more than $38 billion in prizes.
