SALEM – The Oregon Department of State Lands (DSL) has received a revised removal-fill permit application for the Jordan Cove Energy Project.
The application covers the three main elements of the project: the liquefied natural gas (LNG) slip and access channel, the LNG terminal, and the natural gas pipeline. The application is available on the DSL website.
DSL has until Dec. 6, to review the application for completeness. The completeness review determines whether the applicant has provided the information required for DSL to evaluate the application.
If the application is determined to be complete, a 60-day public review and comment period will begin. DSL will hold five public hearings to hear comment on the application:
• Monday, Jan. 7 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Klamath Falls Community College, 7390 S 6th St., Klamath Falls.
• Tuesday, Jan. 8 in Jackson County, time and location to be announced
• Wednesday, Jan. 9 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Seven Feathers Casino, 146 Chief Miwaleta Ln., Canyonville.
• Thursday, Jan. 10 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Mill Casino, 3201 Tremont Ave., North Bend.
• Tuesday, Jan. 15 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Department of State Lands, Land Board Room, 775 Summer St NE, Salem.
If the application is determined to be incomplete, the hearings will be canceled.