SALEM — Saturday is the last day to get 2019 health insurance during open enrollment.
Oregonians who do not get coverage through their job or another program should visit OregonHealthCare.gov to get started. Missing the deadline could mean going a year without health insurance.
“Even the healthiest among us can face an unexpected injury or illness, along with the expensive medical bills that follow,” said Cameron Smith, director of the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services. “Health insurance reduces those costs for you, so your finances can recover as fast as your body does.”
Coverage costs less when you get financial assistance, and thousands of Oregonians qualify for it. Last year, more than 70 percent of people who enrolled in plans through HealthCare.gov got help paying their premium. This year, families of four making about $100,000 a year or less, and individuals making about $48,000 or less, may be eligible.
“If you already have coverage for 2019, tell your family or friends about the deadline,” said Chiqui Flowers, administrator of the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace. “Everyone knows someone who either does not have insurance, or is paying too much for their plan. We suggest they visit OregonHealthCare.gov by Dec. 15.”
At OregonHealthCare.gov, users answer a few Oregon-specific questions to get to the right application for them. They also can use a directory on the site to find a licensed insurance agent or certified community group to help them with their enrollment.
Anyone with questions about enrolling can call the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace at 855-268-3767. The marketplace is a division of the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services and the state-level partner to HealthCare.gov.
After the Dec. 15 deadline, people will be able to buy 2019 coverage only in special circumstances, like when they get married or lose job-related coverage.