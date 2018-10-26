PORTLAND — Have a great idea of how to provide charging options for the growing number of electric vehicles in Oregon? Pacific Power wants to hear from you.
Applications for electric vehicle charging station grants are now open. Up to $300,000 is available in this funding cycle for projects that help communities and businesses develop creative electric transportation infrastructure projects. A total of $1.5 million will be awarded to customer projects through the end of 2019.
“We see collaboration and partnership with community groups, employers and local governments as an important jumpstart in bringing charging technology forward,” said Cory Scott, director of customer solutions.
To apply, entities need to complete and submit an application along with supporting materials by 5 p.m. Nov. 15, 2018.
All non-residential Pacific Power customers in Oregon are eligible to apply with preference given to community-focused organizations, such as 501(c)(3) and city, county and regional governments.