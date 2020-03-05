PORTLAND — The 2020 Girl Scout Cookie season will end on March 8 when cookie booths close up for the last time until 2021. This year, Girl Scouts introduced Lemon-ups™—a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs—and brought back such iconic favorites as Thin Mints®, Samoas®, and Trefoils®.

Find Girl Scout Cookies

This is the final week to purchase Girl Scout Cookies in 2020. Customers can locate a nearby Girl Scout Cookie booth daily through March 8 with the Cookie Finder at girlscoutsosw.org/cookies.

Gift of Caring

All throughout the Girl Scout Cookie season (through March 8, 2020), customers can opt to donate their purchased cookies through the Girl Scout Gift of Caring program. Purchases of cookies donated through this program are tax deductible. Over 20,000 boxes of cookies donated from the digital cookie platform are distributed to seniors and people in need throughout the region via several partnerships with social service agencies, including the Meals on Wheels people, Marion-Polk Food Share and Clark County Food Bank.

Girl Scout troops can elect to choose their own Gift of Caring recipient, making the philanthropic effort of the program even more personal for their troop. Girls have chosen fire stations, military personnel, shelters, veterans and many other groups and organizations in their communities to donate over 13,000 boxes.

Local Impact

100 percent of the net revenue earned from cookie sales remains within the local region. Every purchase provides for new and unique opportunities for local Girl Scouts including outdoor adventures as well as valuable educational experiences that have lifelong impact.