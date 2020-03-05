OAKLAND — A house fire has claimed the life of an Oakland man.
On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 9:18 am, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 800-block of South Cabin Creek Road for a home which had burned sometime during the night.
Deputies along with North Douglas Fire and Ambulance responded to the scene. The structure, a manufactured mobile home, was a complete loss. Human remains, believed to be those of 61 year-old Allen D. Lundeen of Oakland, were located inside of the structure. The fire is not considered to be suspicious at this time.
The Douglas County Medical Examiner's Office and State Fire Marshal's Office are continuing the investigation.
Next of kin has been notified.
