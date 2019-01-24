SUTHERLIN — A fatal crash near Sutherlin has claimed the life of a Keizer man.
An Oregon State Police press release stated that on Wednesday, Jan. 23, at approximately 6:53 p.m., OSP troopers and first responders were dispatched to the report of a two vehicle crash on Interstate 5 Northbound near milepost 136.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a white Ford pickup operated by Jelacio Carrasco Vargas, 59, of Keizer, was reported by witnesses to have stopped in the northbound right travel lane and began backing up. A white Volvo semi-truck and trailer operated by Xueyou Chen, 60, of San Gabriel, Calif., was also headed northbound when it crashed into the back of the pickup. The pickup came to rest on the shoulder where witnesses pulled Jelacio Vargas and his passenger, Ernesto Rodriguez Vargas, 29, out of the pickup as it caught fire.
Jelacio Vargas died from his injuries at the scene of the crash. Ernesto Rodriguez Vargas was initially transported to Mercy Medical Center for serious injuries and was later transferred to Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. Chen did not receive any injuries.
Alcohol use is being investigated as a possible contributing factor by investigators.
Traffic was reduced to one lane, and the off ramp at Exit 136 was closed for about four hours.
OSP was assisted at the scene by Sutherlin Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Fire District 2, Sutherlin Fire Department, Bay Cities Ambulance and Oregon Department of Transportation.