KEIZER (AP) — Authorities have identified a woman who died after the car she was driving plunged into the Willamette River north of Keizer last week.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that the lone occupant of the car was Jeanie Sandall, 56, of Dayton.
Witnesses reported that Dayton's car entered the river on March 4.
The car was quickly submerged and authorities did not find it until the following day.
