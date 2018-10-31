EAGLE POINT — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing eight-year-old girl.
Detectives say Tabatha Clancy-Wood is likely with her mother, Kelly Marie Clancy, 46, who reportedly left the area for California in August during a custody dispute. Tabatha’s father, Adrian Wood, first contacted Eagle Point Police and JCSO over the summer to report issues related to custody and visitation. Wood obtained sole custody of Tabatha in October. On Oct. 26 a judge signed an order that Tabatha be returned to her father, but by then Tabatha and Kelly were still nowhere to be found. Tabatha was entered as a missing and endangered person.
Family members told deputies they haven’t heard from Kelly and Tabatha since mid- to late-August when the two vacated their apartment in the 100-block of Onyx Street in Eagle Point, reportedly to travel to an amusement park in Southern California. Kelly also left her cell phone behind. Kelly was last seen driving a white 2003 Saturn sedan with Oregon license plate 659DRB.
Detectives say the most pressing need is to ensure the welfare of the child. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the JCSO tip line at 541-774-8333 or by email to CID@jacksoncounty.org.