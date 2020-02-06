SALEM — Grant makers offering more than $5 million in funding for FY2021 will participate in the Cultural Trust’s 2020 “Conversations with Funders and Partners” from Feb. 19 through March 12. The eight-stop series of informal information sessions will enable grant seekers to learn about funding programs available and give them the opportunity to discuss their projects and programming. Grant application writing workshops, presented by Travel Oregon, will be held in conjunction with three of the events.
Participating with the Cultural Trust will be representatives from four of its statewide partners — the Oregon Arts Commission, Oregon Heritage, Oregon Humanities and the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office — as well as counterparts from The Oregon Community Foundation, the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation, Travel Oregon, Oregon Parks and Recreation (three locations), the State Library of Oregon, the Marion Soil and Water Conservation District (Salem only) and Portland’s Regional Arts and Culture Council (Portland only); among others.
Representatives from the Cultural Trust’s County Cultural Coalitions, who receive Trust funding for local grant programs, also will participate.
As a special bonus for potential applicants, the events in Coos Bay, Pendleton and Bend will be preceded by free application writing workshops presented by grant writer and grant coach Meredith Howell.
Organizations encouraged to attend “Conversations with Funders and Partners” include community development organizations, libraries, arts organizations, museums, cultural centers, parks and trails groups, historical societies, arts alliances, literary groups and heritage organizations. All cultural nonprofit organizations are welcome.
“There are more than 1,450 cultural nonprofits serving Oregonians,” said Aili Schreiner, Cultural Trust manager. “We want to make sure they know about the significant funding and programming resources that are here to support them.”
“Conversations with Funders and Partners” begin Wednesday, Feb. 19, in Portland and conclude in Bend on Thursday, March 12. Registration is not required for the Conversations events but is requested for the free 9 a.m.-12 p.m. grant application writing workshops in Coos Bay, Pendleton and Bend.
"Conversations with Funders and Partners" will be presented locally in:
• Coos Bay: 1-4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, Coos History Museum, 1210 N. Front St. (Note: Preceded by free 9 a.m.-12 p.m. grant application writing workshop, same location. Register for Coos Bay workshop at https://fs22.formsite.com/TravelOregon/clwhfp6nlh/index.html.)
Other "Conversations with Funders and Partners" will also be held:
• Portland: 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, Portland Community College (Southeast Campus Community Hall) 2305 SE 82nd Ave.
• Tillamook: 3-6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, Tillamook Library (Hatfield Room), 1716 3rd St.
• Eugene: 11:45 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, Eugene Public Library (Bascom-Tykeson Room) 100 W 10th Ave.
• Medford: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, Medford Public Library (Adams Room and Large Conference Room), 205 S. Central Ave.
• Salem: 3-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, United Way Mid-Willamette Valley (Public Meeting Room), 455 Biller Ave. NE.
• Pendleton: 1-4 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. (Note: Preceded by free 9 a.m.-Noon grant application writing workshop, same location. Register for Pendleton workshop here.)
• Bend: 1-4 p.m., Thursday, March 12, At Liberty Arts Collaborative, 849 NW Wall St. (Note: Preceded by free 9 a.m.-Noon grant application writing workshop, same location. Register for Bend workshop here.)
Cultural Development Program
Among the funding opportunities discussed at the Conversations events will be the Cultural Trust’s FY2021 Cultural Development Program (funds to be awarded summer of 2020).
The Cultural Development Program recognizes and supports significant projects through four program funded categories: Access; Preservation; Creativity; and Capacity.
In 2019 the Cultural Trust awarded more than $2.7 million in statewide grants. Cultural Development Program grants represent one third of the annual funding the Cultural Trust provides to Oregon’s cultural nonprofits. Other funding includes grants to the Trust’s five statewide partners – to support their mission goals and respective funding programs – and to 45 county and tribal cultural coalitions that fund local initiatives, projects and programs.
FY2021 Cultural Development Program grants are for projects and activities that will occur between Sept. 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2021.
Grant guidelines are now posted for a Friday, April 17, application deadline.
For more information contact Schreiner at aili.schreiner@oregon.gov or 503-986-0089.