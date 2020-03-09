A body recovered from the Willamette River has been identified as a man from Albany who was reported missing in December, authorities said.
The Gazette-Times reported Friday that the body of Alexander Crocker, 26, was recovered from the river near the Buena Vista Ferry on Feb. 27.
His family had reported him missing after not hearing from him for more than a month, the Marion County Sheriff's Office told the newspaper.
No foul play is suspected.
Crocker's body was found by a boater in the area.
