Oregon's Capitol Building

Oregon's Capitol Building

The Joint Committee on Oversight and Accountability held its first-ever meeting recently. Attendees used to public hearing section to demand Oregon Senators return to the legislature after walking out just over a month ago.

The Joint Committee is a bicameral committee comprised of six senators and six representatives, with six of the spots currently held by Republican and Independent legislators. The remaining six spots have been reserved for Democratic legislators, but as of the first meeting, none have agreed to join the committee. Committee members were hopeful more Democrats would join.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Looking back: If you were graduating this year from High School, what would you choose to do now?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments