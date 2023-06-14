The Joint Committee on Oversight and Accountability held its first-ever meeting recently. Attendees used to public hearing section to demand Oregon Senators return to the legislature after walking out just over a month ago.
The Joint Committee is a bicameral committee comprised of six senators and six representatives, with six of the spots currently held by Republican and Independent legislators. The remaining six spots have been reserved for Democratic legislators, but as of the first meeting, none have agreed to join the committee. Committee members were hopeful more Democrats would join.
“I look forward to the day that some of our Democrat colleagues will join us. I have been speaking with them and think that it’s not unrealistic that there will be some opportunity in the future. So, I look forward to that,” co-chair and House Republican Leader Vikki Breese Iverson said.
Committee members include Senator Tim Knopp, Oregon Senate Minority Leader and co-chair; Representative Vikki Breese, House Republican Leader and co-chair; Representative Greg Smith, who is on the Ways and Means Committee; Representative Warner Reschke, who is also on the Ways and Means Committee; Senator Dick Anderson; and Representative Brian Hilcrest.
At the meeting, Senator Knopp stated that the committee was created because it’s members “believe strongly in oversight and accountability and don’t believe that was happening in the legislature. And there were plenty of issues that needed to be addressed.”
Senator Knopp said many of those issues surround the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission. An investigation into the commission earlier this year found that multiple high-level employees hoarded bourbon for personal use, among other things.
“House and Senate Republican and Independent leaders sent letters in March and April urging the Governor to launch independent, nonpartisan investigations into the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission’s (OLCC) (1) potential favorable treatment of land acquisitions; (2) alleged rare liquor distribution; (3) process of granting retail licenses. In response, the Governor has said that the DOJ’s investigations will suffice. We disagree,” a statement from the Joint Committee read.
The Joint Committee stated that its first order of business would be to seek answers to the alleged actions of the OLCC. Senator Knopp cited previous corruption in the Oregon Secretary of State’s office as another reason the Joint Committee was formed. Shemia Fagan resigned As Oregon of Secretary of State last month after records revealed she accepted a $10,000-per-month contract with a cannabis company while her office was auditing the state’s marijuana program.
“Of course, at the Secretary of State’s Office, we also saw ethical issues and corruption that ultimately led to the resignation of our Secretary of State,” Senator Knopp said. “We need to make sure the public is hearing all the information and are satisfied that things are operating as they should in agencies. And if they aren’t, we need to know about it.”
Representative Greg Smith said he wants to ensure accountability on waste and misuse of resources through the Joint Committee.
“One of the things I always try to keep in mind is that the hard-working folks who pay taxes expect their money to be used appropriately. One of the things I’m hoping to accomplish through our conversations and through our work is to ensure that hard-earned tax dollars are spent correctly. And that there’s accountability on waste and accountability on misuse of resources,” Representative Smith said.
Public Asks Republican Senators to Return to Legislature
During the public hearing section of the meeting, multiple members of the public asked Republican Senators return to the legislature. Republican Senators staged a walkout on May 2 after insisting the legislature has failed to comply with state laws mandating bill summaries be written at an eighth-grade reading level. Democrats believe they’re trying to prevent votes on bills protecting abortion rights and limiting guns. Since then, the Senate has been unable to do any work without a required quorum of 20 of its 30 members.
One member of the public, Mrs. Baker Croft, stated that the elephant in the room was the fact that the Senate could not form a quorum, impacting school budgets among for next year, among other things.
“When I heard about this meeting, I was so excited and I don’t doubt that OLCC and our Secretary of State require oversight, but the biggest glaring elephant in the room is the fact that the senate has not been able to form a quorum,” she said. “They have not been able to move forward. As an educator, I was explaining this to our middle school students. If there is no budget passed because of the absence of too many people to cause a quorum, the state schools will stay at the same level, and yet the increases in students and inflation will cause us to be losing things in schools. So, I am here begging you to look into that elephant in the room.”
Brian Ettling, a park ranger at Crater Lake National Park for 30 years, pleaded with Republican Senators to show up and do their job.
“I know with my job I had to show up for work every day,” Ettling said. “I couldn’t choose what programs I did and didn’t want to do. I ask the same thing of all your Republican senators: Show up on the floor and do your job.”
Janette Lorentson directed the Joint Committee’s attention to one of the many acts currently pending in the legislature, the Inflation Reduction Act, which she said needs to be passed.
“Oregon has once in a generation opportunity right now so receive as much as $8 billion in federal funding created by the Inflation Reduction Act,” Lorentson said. “This can protect Oregonians from heatwaves, forest fires, and drought. I’m here to ask you to fulfill your duty to show up and have a quorum. We cannot leave $8 billion on the table when it could be helping with the human misery that climate change causes in Oregon.”
The Joint Committee on Oversight and Accountability has an anonymous tip line at 541-213-0201.
Follow updates on the Joint Committee on Oversight and Accountability and other State Legislature news at theworldlink.com.
