Less than a week before the Democratic candidate for governor is chosen, Patrick Starnes is confident he is heading in the right direction.
And although voters have already begun casting ballots, Starnes said there is still work to be done before a winner is announced.
"Less than 15% have voted in the Democrat primary," Starnes said after visiting Curry County on Tuesday. "They just not jumping on hard with the two establishment candidates."
Starnes said a recent poll shows 55% of Democrats are undecided heading into the final days of the race. He expects a tight result, so he is visiting every portion of the state during the final days. Most of the Democratic candidates have spent their time in the major metropolitan cities, but Starnes made his second visit to the South Coast this week.
"As a rural Democrat who grew up in a rural city, I have a better chance to beat Betsy Johnson and whoever the Republicans put up," Starnes said. "I don't have the baggage of being there 15 years."
At his visit at the Democrat Party headquarters in Brookings, Starnes said an enthusiastic group of Democrats turned out and asked hard questions.
"They were asking about campaign finance reform, healthcare, transportation issues for the people in rural areas," he said. "They were asking about getting healthcare workers. They have a real deficit of healthcare housing. One woman said she had to all the way to Grants Pass. Real kitchen issues is what I've been concentrating on."
For years, those issues have included campaign finance reform, something Starnes has been working on for quite a while. Starnes said his message of getting big money out of politics is resonating with voters.
"People are ready to clean it up," he said. "It's embarrassing we're in the bottom five. I think we're getting a lot of tread from that. We're not taking and PAC money and we won't in the general election."
Starnes said he has heard from conservatives and liberals on the issue, and they all agree that corporate money and PAC money are making the political landscape more toxic. If elected, he will propose legislation banning corporate and PAC money, and setting donation limits of $1,000.
"That's sort of my leadership style, keeping people at the table," Starnes said. "I don't think Tina Kotek knows anything about that."
Starnes said even is he has a super majority in the Legislature, he will continue to reach out to lawmakers and voters of all stripes.
"Just running over the minority, I'm not into doing that," Starnes said. "There's so much work to do together. There's so much work to do with housing, wildfires and campaign finance reform."
He said working with both parties is not only possible, it's a proven track record in Oregon.
"There's going to be power when Oregon has shown success," he said. "That's what I remember as a kid. They agreed to clean up beaches, they agreed to do the bottle bill."
As governor, Starnes said he will make regular visits to the South Coast.
"I'm going to continue to travel," he said. "I'm just going to continue visiting all 36 counties. I want one Oregon. I think with these common issues, things that bring us together, we can."
Starnes said with the campaign winding down, the outcome is wide open.
"It's hard not knowing," he admitted. "When it's 53% undecided, it's wide open."
In his final pitch to voters, Starnes said he hopes people turn out and make their voices heard.
"It's really important that everyone votes, and they pick someone that understands all of Oregon, that understand rural Oregon and someone who understands water resources, fire and salmon. I have that experience."
