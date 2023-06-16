The 32 students wearing a cap and gown on Friday, June 2 represented a diverse variety of backgrounds and circumstances.
They may have missed wearing a cap and gown for a high school graduation, but they did not give up on themselves and they did not give up on furthering their education.
“Hard work and dedication have brought them all here today, so let’s join them in celebrating their accomplishments,” said Curtis Buell, the welcome speaker for the Southwestern Community College GED graduation celebration.
Some of these adult students have full time jobs, are raising children, taking care of elderly family members and recovering from a global pandemic.
Southwestern Community College has seen a rise in the number of students obtaining their GED. A total of 56 GED graduates have come through SWOCC this year.
“This decision to return to school is often the hardest step anyone can make,” Buell said. “It is amazing that you came through the door and it is even more amazing you are sitting here today.”
Students in the GED program learned how to write with proper grammar, learned complex scientific theories and they accomplished a lot in a short amount of time, Buell said.
They had to pass a series of four tests in math, science, language arts and social studies to earn their GED.
“The GED process consists of not one, not two or even three, but four different tests in four different subject areas,” said commencement speaker Adrienne C. Ochs, Ph.D. “That’s what they went through to sit here this afternoon. That’s a big deal.”
“Many are going on to community college or a four year college, some will get better jobs, and some will use what they learned to become better parents or caregivers,” she said.
GED Graduate Brandy Griffin said it took ‘three Cs’ to make it through the program.
“The choice to be stronger and braver than ever, the choice to take control of your life and make it what you want,” she said.
“It took courage to take the necessary steps for a brighter future and the courage to show up… And making a commitment to see it through and put in the work and hold myself accountable,” Griffin said.
With each day, Griffin said she grew in self -confidence and she now plans to pursue a career in nursing.
Her GED classmate Hailey Waterman said she was derailed from graduating from High School when the pandemic hit and she struggled to do the work online.
“In my mind once I left high school I was too far gone, past the point of redemption,” Waterman said during the graduation ceremony.
But she decided to prove the naysayers wrong.
“We are all here today against the odds showing how persistence can move us forward,” Waterman said.
“In a matter of three short months I went from seeing myself as a high school failure who wasn’t capable of graduating to suddenly being a college student.”
Waterman plans to continue here education become a registered nurse.
Another recent GED graduate, Carter Northup, said he decided to get his GED to better his career.
“I’m going to the welding program and I am going to become a welder,” he said.
Gannon Shuttleworth said he had been working toward his GED to further his education and his career. He manages a local bakery and plans to take business courses to become a better administrator.
Northup and Shuttleworth said they would recommend to anyone thinking about getting their GED to go for it.
“The hardest thing is starting off and getting yourself to do it,” Shuttleworth said.
Both GED certificate holders said they felt support from the staff.
“I didn’t feel like they were teaching me a bunch of stuff I was going to forget when I took the test. They were teaching me the things I need to know and how to get it done,” Shuttleworth said.
The state of Oregon has the second-highest high school drop-out rate in the country.
“With your graduation, you are beginning to turn the tide and increase the number of people who earn their GED in our state,” commencement speaker Ochs said.
“We are asking you to stay connected, embrace this feeling of accomplishment,” she said. “This graduation is not just for you, it’s for your family, your community and even for our state.”
