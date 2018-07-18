Tara and John Moore don’t back down from challenges very easily. Over the last three years, the couple has pushed beyond their uncertainties and through their shared devotion to the culinary arts have built a growing, successful business, known as Wildflour Café and Catering.
From the very beginning, the couple talked about owning their own catering business. Tara, who graduated from the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute and was a former instructor, had been doing catering on the side for about 10 years.
“It kind of happened pretty quickly,” said John. “Since the day we met and started dating the universe had a plan for us. It felt like we were more like passengers rather than captains of our destiny. We were on the universe’s own timetable, not ours.”
The Moores said learning to accept the timing of things has been a steady theme they’ve followed throughout their professional career. According to Tara, in October 2015 she was laid off of work at OCCI due to low student enrollment.
Although not exactly following their plan, the couple decided to take the opportunity and follow their goals of finally opening their own business.
“You know, honestly, it was really scary,” said Tara. “But, literally two or three days afterwards we just hit the ground running and we said to each other we are going to figure this out.”
It was then that Wildflour Catering began its journey. Making their debut at the Winter Market at Coos History Museum, the couple sold a variety of breads, desserts and pickled items. According to Tara, the duo didn’t have a kitchen they could cook out of, so the items they could legally sell were limited to mostly baked goods.
However, things seemed to be on the verge of another change. The Moores secured a deal with the North Bend Senior Center, which agreed to let them use their kitchen in exchange for their lunch service. With a new kitchen to operate in, the couple was able to expand their menu and catering services throughout the county. Known primarily for their sandwiches, wraps and salads, the catering company became well known for its wide selection of healthy, vegetarian options.
“It was like OK we got our catering business now what’s our next goal,” said Tara. “Every year during Christmas we make a list of our goals and we set out to do them the next year. It had always been our long-term goal to have our own building.”
In February 2018, Wildflour opened its first location in downtown North Bend on U.S. Highway 101 in the historic Oddfellows Building.
“It’s been a lot of work,” said John. “We still have our catering and now the store front, so it does feel sometimes like you’re being pulled in all different directions. It’s hard work, but failure is not an option.”
Before moving to North Bend, John had been working as a carpenter in Eugene for about 15 years doing a variety of construction jobs. Since, he was 15 years old; John said he had always enjoyed cooking and oftentimes looked forward to preparing meals for his family.
“I just wanted a change and I had always had a passion for cooking,” said John. “I moved here and literally in a matter of months my life took a 180 degree turn.”
John said one of the first events he worked with Tara on was the Clamboree event in the Empire District that the two were doing for the culinary school. After stepping into the kitchen to wash his hands, he said Tara called him over and ordered him to begin cutting a box of lemons.
“She has always been the boss and the brains of this,” said John. “I had walked into her kitchen and she was definitely in charge.”
The two joke and laugh as they reflect back on their first interactions with one another. For Tara, working in a male dominated industry quickly taught her that she needed to stand her ground and command respect when working.
A former U.S. Air Force airman, Tara is no stranger to being in high stress environments. Like John, she grew up knowing she wanted to become a professional chief. She recounts the feeling she would get when her dad would wake her up on Sunday mornings to help him cook breakfast for their whole family.
“I just always knew I wanted to cook,” said Tara. “My mom bought me cooking set and I just played with that thing all the time.”
At the culinary school, Tara said one of the big topics she taught students was how to run a business. In addition to going over the necessary cooking skills, she said they went over the logistics of starting a restaurant and the difficulty that is to follow.
“It felt weird being on the other side,” said Tara. “Although, I have been in this business for over 20 years, now was the moment to do what I’ve been teaching.”
During her time at OCCI, Tara also worked as the Chef de Cuisine for the Chef’s Table, a program held at the school where students are able to complete their externships. As part of their culinary arts program at Southwest Oregon Community College, students are required to spend their last term working in a restaurant of their choosing. Graduates are expected to have the basic training needed to work in a range of culinary positions and will leave the program as a certified culinarian with the American Culinary Federation.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of chefs and head cooks is projected to increase by 10 percent from 2016 to 2026. In 2017, the average median pay for a chief or head cook was $22.09 per hour and their medium salary was about $45,950.
On the menu, the Moores feature a wide variety of vegan and vegetarian dishes. In the future, the couple said they are looking to expand their vegan options and increase the number of locally-sourced ingredients that they use.
“We buy grains from 7 Devils, beef from Pacific Rogue Wagyu and we get a lot of vegetables from the Coos Bay Farmers Market,” said Tara. “We also have our chickens and small garden we want to start making bigger.”
NORTH BEND — With the expansion of their business, the Moores have also added a new addition to their family. Tara and John recently welcomed their son Kellen, now 3 months. Finding the right balance between work and home life is been a high priority for them, said Tara. The couple, who also have another son, Kian, said they try their best to have family time and step away from the kitchen when they need to.
“We have this joke between us,” said John. “It’s that we are really looking forward to things getting boring. Everything we’ve done since the minute we met has correlated perfectly in the time frame that it should have. We’ll get bored I guess when we retire.”