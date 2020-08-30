BANDON — For most of the past decade, the Wild Rivers Coast Alliance has helped fund projects that focus on tourism, economic development and conservation, averaging $700,000 to $750,000 annually in grants, including $868,000 in 2019.
But for 2020, the organization created by Bandon Dunes owner Mike Keiser has shifted its focus.
The change was spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Marie Simonds, executive director of WRCA.
“It was recognition that people are hurting and a desire to want to help,” Simonds said.
“We’ve helped for years projects that the benefit might be on the horizon. This was about helping right now. We wanted to figure out how to help in an immediate way.”
Since April, WRCA has provided more than $275,000 in what Simonds describes as “rapid response funding” to various South Coast groups (see chart).
The idea came straight from Keiser, though it was supported by Simonds and the 15-member WRCA steering committee.
“He immediately wanted to be responsive to community needs,” she said. “That’s when we went into high gear working with community partners to identify opportunities for Mike’s and Bandon Dunes’ generosity.”
Simonds said it was an opportunity to “build on the relationships we’ve built with other funders, and a way to bring them into the South Coast.”
In her role as Wild Rivers Coast Alliance director, Simonds also is working with many other groups regionally and around the state, including participating in a rural advisory committee for the Oregon Community Foundation, which has “given out a ton of money for COVID-19.”
She’s been helping a CCD program get the word out about business grants that are available to area businesses and working with the South Coast Leadership Council, as well as a program with the Educational Service District partnering with the University of Oregon to bring trauma-informed training to the South Coast.
Simonds is participating on a governor’s task force for access and quality of child care, with the group planning to present information to legislators on “what is really a child-care crisis.”
She stressed that many people are working on the various projects.
“It’s being able to sit at the table with groups in the area,” she said. “It’s us rolling up our sleeves and getting the job done.”
Her role in all of that has been made possible by the generosity of Keiser in starting the Wild Rivers Coast Alliance and supporting it through Bandon Dunes.
WRCA’s grant funding comes from all the net proceeds from the 13-hole Bandon Preserve, a par-3 golf course at the resort. The operational costs for Simonds and her staff are covered by the resort.
WRCA has a steering committee, described by Simonds as “all experts in their field” and she pointed out, “We’re still engaged with our partners for the environment.”
Among the projects WRCA is funding now is a wildfire training center in Gold Beach being led by Tyson Krieger, the fire chief there.
“It’s a great economic development project in addition to being a great training project,” Simonds said.
Other ongoing projects funded in part through WRCA are the Whiskey Run mountain bike trails and Washed Ashore, which turns trash and other debris collected from the beaches into sculptures to highlight the problem of littering. It will help fund a new fishing pier for the Port of Bandon.
But for this year, the focus has changed, and Simonds said it’s been rewarding.
“People are so appreciative to get funding to do good things for other people,” she said.
