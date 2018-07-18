COOS BAY — Many of the big changes seen in the Coos Bay School District can be traced back to one person: Bryan Trendell.
When he first put his hat in for superintendent, he did so with the desire to heal a divided community and improve the district by advocating for another attempt to pass the Coos Bay BEST Bond. Not only did he heal fresh wounds, inflicted by the previous superintendent, but he did so because he knew the ins and outs of what the town represented and what the district needed.
He did that because he was born and raised here.
Trendell is the Coos Bay School District’s No. 1 driving force. He attended Blossom Gulch Elementary, Marshfield Junior High (back when the Harding Building was a junior high), and Marshfield High School. Community dedication ran in the family too.
“My father was a middle school science teacher for 33 years and my mother was a librarian at Milner Crest for 22 years,” Trendell said. “My family has a big tie to this community and the district.”
Originally, after earning his degree, Trendell began teaching in Dallas, Ore. just outside of Salem. He and his wife had already started raising a young family there and as they expected their second child, he got a call with a job offer to be a science teacher at Sunset Middle School in June of 1997.
At first Trendell didn’t want to take the job, but was called again in August.
“The principal at Sunset wanted me to reconsider and for me to visit,” he said. “So we packed up and visited.”
Both he and his wife have family in the area and after talking about it, they decided to come back. His wife got a job as a speech language pathologist for South Coast Education Service District and he took on the job of seventh grade life science teacher, the same position his father had.
“My father had been my seventh grade science teacher,” Trendell remembered.
He explained that ultimately he and his wife decided to come home because it was important for them to have their children be near their grandparents, but also because they wanted to raise their kids in the same place where they grew up.
“We felt like Coos Bay is a great place to raise a family,” he said. “It proved true for us. Our kids are products of a school system that I was a product of and they got a great education.”
Currently, their youngest is still attending Marshfield High School while the rest have either graduated college or are still working on their university degrees.
As someone who returned to the place they grew up, Trendell said it’s fun to run into people in the community who ask about his parents because they had his dad as a teacher or a sports coach or his mom as their librarian.
In fact, at the time of this interview, Trendell said he just spoke with someone at the Eastside Farewell. The farewell was for people who attended the old Eastside schoolhouse to write down their memories and visit the building before it is demolished and rebuilt, which is part of the Coos Bay BEST Bond project.
“This person wanted to talk with me about her memories because my father had been one of her teachers,” Trendell said. “When you come back to a community you grew up in, it’s a great feeling to speak with people like that and having the opportunity to teach here and move into administration at the building level, then have the chance to become superintendent ... it’s a complete honor.”
When Trendell became superintendent, his father had already passed away. Recently his mother passed, but at the time she was thrilled, he said.
“What made it special for her was my office got to be in this building,” he said. “She was proud, and I know my dad would have been proud. It is full circle for me to grow up, go to school, come back and teach, and now be superintendent. I saw the community support my family as a kid and now I see they support the children going here today.”
For Trendell, back when the Coos Bay BEST Bond passed in November 2017, he saw the close election as a story of the community. As someone who knows the people of Coos Bay well, he saw it both as a continuation of extraordinary support for the children as well as an echo of economic hardship.
“I know that the folks who voted ‘no’ did so not because they didn’t support the school, but because they felt they couldn’t support more taxes,” Trendell explained. “It’s a hard chip on a lot of people. From those who I spoke with who did vote no, they said they didn’t have a choice, that they couldn’t afford it. I felt for those people.”
As he put it, “a close vote on the bond election tells you a small story because in the past here, passing bonds and tax levies is not something we’ve done on a regular basis. It’s hard on a rural community where people live on a fixed income and our economy has taken a hit over the years. Yes, the economy is starting to rebound, but it will never be what it was when we were booming as a timber and lumber town.
“To me, the bond is another way our community has shown how much they support the Coos Bay Schools.”
He pointed to other parts of the district that have not been paid for by the district’s general fund, or even by approved bonds, but rather through community fundraisers. Those pieces include the Madison Elementary garden, improvements to the baseball field and football stadium, and Heritage Hall.
“These are things that have been done by people either donating money or their time, effort, and supplies,” Trendell said. “You look around and see so many examples of our neighbors supporting each other and each other’s children. To me, that was a huge draw in coming back.”
He hopes that in his time away at college or traveling abroad playing sports in Europe, that he can bring those experiences back as a means to help enrich the district.
“This district is responsible in shaping me and making me who I am,” he said. “If people are from here and want to come home, we would love to have you back as a teacher or staff member. When we hire teachers from out of the area, they don’t know what to expect and so we gamble on them. Someone from here knows what Coos Bay is about and we have found a higher retention rate of staff members who are from here.
“If you are looking for a great place to raise a family, for your kids to grow up, we welcome you home.”