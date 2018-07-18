NORTH BEND — The North Bend School District is growing its trade program.
As a way to help fast-track students' careers, for those who want to go into home construction, the district has secured a Career Technical Education revitalization grant for $332,000. Alongside that is money from Measure 98 and the district’s own $200,000 to build a new state-of-the-art trade building on the North Bend High School campus.
According to NBHS Vice Principal Jake Smith, the district purchased two curriculums.
The first is from Paxton Patterson, which uses modules for plumbing, electrical, framing, and concrete.
“These are for the middle school component primarily, 70 percent hands-on and 30 percent computer, pen and paper,” Smith said. “These modules give kids a chance to build scale models then tear them apart for other kids to build them.”
The second curriculum is through NCCER, which Smith said is more textbook and teacher driven, with more projects. Once students finish their assessments through NCCER, they earn nationally-recognized certification.
“Our teacher, Garret Holmes, is going to training for both of these curriculums,” Smith said. “He will be able to certify the kids. Also, once they walk away with a certification in hand, there is a database they can access for the rest of their lives to use that certification digitally. NCCER standardizes abilities, which is going to be neat for the kids.”
Though the district is still working on getting the proper permits for the new trade building, school officials don’t expect work to start until September.
“Ideally ground would be broken in July, but a lot of local contractors have other big jobs this summer,” Smith explained. “We’re opening our bids early July, so we hope there is a local company or one in Eugene that is willing to take this on, and if that’s the case we can get started on it. Realistically we won’t until September.”
If work begins in September, Smith said the district is looking at five to six months of construction. Until the building is ready for students, the program will operate in the high school’s current woodshop classroom, which doesn’t have much space.
“In the new building, we’re going to have a 60x60 shop space, tool storage and a self-contained classroom where students can learn,” Smith said. “It’s exciting because it’s giving students the tools they need to do a construction job. Say a contractor has a van that he drives to a job site. You won’t have big table saws. When you build or frame a home, it is your tool belt and skill saw, maybe a small table saw, that you load into your van. That’s about it. So this it’s the skills more so than the tools, so it’s a different focus than the traditional woodshop class.”
The obvious benefits to this expanded trade program is that students are looking at immediate employment. According to Smith, the program incorporates local contractors with workplace experience.
“So when kids do apply for a job they will hopefully have not only the classroom experience, but workplace experience to get their names out and known by these contractors,” Smith said.
It also allows recent high school graduates who get this certificate the option of staying local to establish their career.
“A lot of kids are generational here and this gives them a chance to decide where they want to focus their career,” Smith said. “We’re excited to see this happen, to get it rolling and help those kids who have this interest.”