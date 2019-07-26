COOS COUNTY — For Janice Langlinais, the perfect combination of beautiful, diverse landscapes, friendly, welcoming communities and an endless amount of recreational activities are just a few of the things that make the South Coast a special place to visit.
“Tourism for our county is a big part of our economic vitality,” said Langlinais, the executive director of the Coos Bay – North Bend Visitor & Convention Bureau. “It’s a really important industry for our area.”
As city officials, residents and local organizations throughout the South Coast work to revitalize and enhance their local communities, the better and more attractive the area becomes to tourists looking to plan their next trip.
“Infrastructure in any format that we can build to enhance the tourism industry is very important,” said Langlinais. “Nowadays travelers want to experience locations that are authentic.”
It’s the charm and uniqueness that each city in Coos County provides that will keep tourists coming back and interested in visiting the area, added Langlinais.
According to a report by Travel Oregon, in 2018 visitors to Coos County spent about $265.1 million while in the area. The average visitor spent about $111 a day, which was based per overnight stay, and spent money throughout the community on shopping, eating out and local attractions.
Travel Southern Oregon Coast, a workgroup organization aimed at promoting the South Coast, has over the past year worked with a number of community partners and city officials in helping create tourism infrastructure that best fits the area.
Among some of their most recent projects include the installation of kayak launches, bike kiosks and the development of Whiskey Run Mountain Biking Trail in partnership with the Coos County Board of Commissioners.
The group works with organizations and cities around the South Coast to help develop actual product/infrastructure as well as spread the word and market those products.
A number of smaller communities like Powers and Lakeside as well as many others in Coos County are actively working on ways to strengthen their tourism infrastructure and put their towns on the map as places to visit.
“By having (cities/communities) clean up their storefronts and put up murals is really phenomenal because it really shows how important they feel their community is,” said Langlinais. “It helps keep our economy vital.”