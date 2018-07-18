The South Coast has many artists who use local resources to express themselves. One of the most impressive is myrtlewood artist Terry Woodall.
Not only does Woodall use local resources to craft his beautiful wooden statues, but most of those resource come from his own six-acre property.
“A good majority of the logs come off my own place. I don’t cut green stuff, but there’s always windfalls. There’s enough stuff that blows down in the winter storms that I can use,” Woodall said.
When Woodall comes across a fallen myrtlewood, he uses the wench on his jeep to pull the log back behind his workshop where he runs it through his chainsaw mill. From there he produces slabs of wood that he turns into various woodland and sea creatures.
Woodall has been carving myrtlewood for almost 40 years now, he began working with the wood back in 1979. His current workshop he built himself back in 2005.
“Most of the beams for the workshop were cut on my chainsaw mill right over there,” Woodall said.
One of the more consistent creatures that Woodall crafts are elk. Once he cuts slabs the size of his elk out a log of myrtlewood he then brings the blocks to his ban saw, and then over to his custom made carving machine.
“The carving machine isn’t really what I do my artwork with. I wear a lot of hats and the carving machine is what I use to make a lot of the little knick knacks that you see in the gift shops around here,” Woodall said.
Woodall considers the trinkets he makes for local shops to be his day job, with his real passion being the larger art projects that he makes. Many of those are shown at different galleries up and down the coast, and sell for hundreds, and sometimes thousands of dollars.
“As I’ve kicked my kids out of the nest, I’ve gotten into more of the real quality artwork that sells for large sums of money,” Woodall said.
Locally Woodall sells some of his larger art pieces out of the Second Street Gallery in Bandon, as well as Sticks and Stones gallery in Florence.
With tourist season upon us, Woodall will be moving as much inventory as he can to the galleries that feature his work.
Woodall gained the skills to produce these works of art at the Myrtlewood factory in Hauser, which at the time was called Bayview Myrtlewood.
“They also did kind of the knick knack animals, they had a carving machine. I trained and learned on that and made their animals. Eventually I started adding more animals on to their inventory and became more skilled. I learned all of the fundamentals of working Myrtlewood, the finishes, the techniques, and sanding from that factory,” Woodall said.
Some of Woodall’s more creative pieces begin as roots and burls that he pulled out of the bay. He finds the animals he sculpts within the twists and knots of the wood washed ashore, and carves them through to the surface.
“It has all these features and expressive shapes to it. I look for those expressive shapes and I find a sea lion coming out of this section of wood. I look for these pieces that have formations and character to them,” Woodall said.
Out of the curved pieces of logs Woodall likes to make statues of curved salmon. Some of his salmon are small enough that he can add them to a piece he’s carved to look like coral, with the end piece looking like a salmon maneuvering its way through a coral forest. He also makes much larger curved salmon, his largest is too large to sit on its fins. Woddall estimates that piece being worth as much as $5,000.
“The curved salmon is one of my signature works. I make them out of hollow logs. I’ve got a buyer out in La Connor, Washington, north of Seattle, that really love these curved salmon up there, they sell pretty readily for about $1,000 apiece,” Woodall said.
Woodall said he’s actually able to get a lot of the hollowed out pieces he uses for his salmon from state parks. Occasionally the parks will clear out trees hollowed by disease, and Woodall is able to work out a deal with the parks to use them for his art.
“I got a permission permit to cut these hollows so I cut a whole collection of them,” Woodall said.
Where you can really tell the attention to detail in Woodall’s work is in the eyes of his animals, especially with his seals and sea lions. They look as though they might blink at any moment.
“I carve them out, and then I stain them a little darker. Then I really polish them so they get a real shine to them. If you can see there’s just a little bit of a light sparkle to them. On the larger ones I take a stick and just rub it out. Wood on wood really polishes wood, so I take a rounded piece of black Myrtlewood and rub it to polish,” Woodall said.
What Woodall loves about working with myrtle wood is the sense of fulfillment he gets from it.
“Being able to express myself and have something to share with the world that is desirable. That’s what I strive to do is make work that people like, and want. The challenge of it is getting it to move,” Woodall said.