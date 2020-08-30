COQUILLE — Most nurses have one common trait, said Chelsy Davis.
“Most of us are nurses because we want to help others,” said Davis, who works at Coquille Valley Hospital.
As part of that, they have to be flexible, especially this year, as they have prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic which, thankfully, has not yet hit the South Coast hard.
“Nurses are extremely flexible and we want to adapt,” Davis said. “We want to take care of people.”
Davis is one of several nurses at the hospital who grew up in the Coquille Valley, graduating from Coquille High School. She started at the hospital as a certified nursing assistant before completing her nurse training. After working two years at Bay Area Hospital, she returned to Coquille Valley Hospital two years ago.
“I like the family environment,” she said of the hospital. “The camaraderie between the coworkers is the best thing.”
Lacey Dollins, who graduated from Myrtle Point High School in 1999 and has been at the hospital for three years, agreed.
“The people we work with are basically family,” she said.
Quinn Myers is another nurse who grew up in the area.
She said people who work in a community hospital like Coquille’s make that choice deliberately.
“We want to work in our community,” she said. “We choose to take care of our community.”
Myers graduated from Coquille High School in 1999, but didn’t rush into the nursing field. She tried college right out of high school, then got married and had kids, trying the stay-at-home-mom gig, before deciding to go back to school.
Initially her interests were education or business, but she wanted something she could do locally and turned to nursing when she learned she could get her education at Southwestern Oregon Community College. She graduated from the program in June of 2012 and started at Coquille Valley Hospital two months later, and has grown to love the job, including helping transition into the new hospital after starting in the original building.
“It really comes down to the fact that I have a customer service mentality,” she said. “I really like people. I can get along with people really well. That’s why I excel at it.”
It’s a vital role in nursing, taking care of patients.
“They need people who can communicate well with them and understand their needs at the same time,” she said.
Dollins also had a delayed trip into the nursing field. She was attracted to the field after being in a bad car accident and treated at the old hospital.
“I decided there were good nurses and bad nurses and I wanted to be a good nurse,” she said.
But she said she had too much residual trauma from the accident to go directly into nursing, and instead went into accounting. She’s glad she finally got the chance to leave the accounting field and get into nursing.
“I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” she said.
Dollins said a positive of her career choice, though sometimes a negative in situations of end-of-life care, is treating people she is familiar with from growing up in the area.
“I get to take care of a lot of people I know and make them better and send them home,” she said.
The normal process for all the nurses changed earlier this year, when the pandemic hit the country, though.
Suddenly the hospital was thrust into adjusting to the developing pandemic, with changes as more and more information became available.
Myers was the driving force for the hospital’s reaction to the pandemic as the hospital’s infection preventionist, in addition to being the clinical educator and employee health nurse.
“Quinn does an awesome job implementing all the changes,” Dollins said.
Those changes, Myers said, were for the hospital staff as much as for the patients.
“From my perspective, the nurses on the floor, they are on the front line,” she said. “They rely on me to make sure I have policies … that are best practices, even if it is above and beyond what is recommended, that we keep them safe.”
The front-line nurses, understandably, hope Coquille never is hit with a big rush of COVID-19 cases. But if it happens, they feel the hospital is prepared.
“As a small-town rural hospital, we are as prepared as we could be,” Dollins said.
“We have plans and systems in place,” Davis added.
The process of preparing has been good, they said.
“It has changed the way of thinking — you have to think ahead,” Davis said. “We kind of understand what it takes to respond to an event that affects the whole world.”
And it has showed the weaknesses the hospital needed to improve on.
“If something else does come along … I think we will be ready,” Dollins said.
While Coquille Valley Hospital is better prepared for a pandemic in the future, it also is better prepared for regular business.
And the teamwork between the nurses and the rest of the staff is a highlight, Davis said.
“We all have to work together to help the common goal, which is to make the patient better,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In