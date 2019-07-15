SOUTH COAST — In area elementary schools from Coos Bay to Brookings, students ask if they can look out the window for their reader.
“They ask if it’s SMART day,” laughed Cheryl Brown, South Coast Area Manager for Start Making A Reader Today.
The SMART program is unique to Oregon, having first started in Bend and Portland in 1992 before spreading to the South Coast in 1999. What began with five programs in the state became 271 programs, all with the same vision in mind: where every child can read and is empowered to succeed.
For the South Coast, the program currently serves 531 students at 14 sites and has over 200 volunteer readers who sit and read with a specific student in a classroom during school for 28 weeks in the year.
“Every reader volunteer is a caring person or they wouldn’t be there,” Brown said. “We have volunteers who have been with us since 1999.”
During one reader training at Blossom Gulch Elementary, Brown asked some of the returning volunteers why they keep coming back. The answer: the kids.
“They saw the impact that they made from the beginning of the year to the end of the year,” Brown said.
These community volunteers are part of SMART’s literacy support, which includes sending children home with a free book twice a month to share with their families.
“Our area suffers economically,” Brown said. “Each school we serve is a Title 1 school where 30 percent or more children qualify for free and reduced lunch. Some schools are 100 percent. Casually saying, books may not be something families can afford to have.”
Meanwhile, literacy is dependent on not only being able to read but also having books at home to support the skill.
“We don’t teach reading,” Brown said. “We are more like a buddy for the kiddo in the school, not outside the school.”
When a child has the chance to choose a book to take home, the program offers a wide selection in both fiction and non-fiction, including National Geographic books for kids.
“They are being exposed to fiction, non-fiction, and culturally specific books which is important for our area,” Brown said. “We have books that are celebrating other cultures and books that are bilingual. When we say ‘window/mirror,’ we mean we give a child a mirror to see their home culture but give other children a window to another culture.”
However, fundraising is always a challenge for a service organization. Though SMART relies heavily on grants and gets support from local organizations, it is beginning its new “Sponsor a SMART School Program.”
This allows businesses to choose a school to sponsor, helping pay for SMART books for students that attend classes at that location. If a business chooses a school to sponsor, they would be recognized in a banner than hangs at the schoolhouse for the duration of the year.
“The SMART program is so exciting and fulfilling,” Brown said. “Our volunteers are the heart of the program, they make the commitment.”
To become a volunteer or participate in the Sponsor a SMART School Program, call 541-266-7476.