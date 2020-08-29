What makes the South Coast Strong?
So many different things. Resilience. Ingenuity. Generosity. Community. Much more.
The World addresses several of those areas during our annual South Coast Strong issue inside today’s edition.
We look at the significance of education, with exciting new buildings at or near completion at Southwestern Oregon Community College and Eastside, one of the many dedicated educators in the area in North Bend and a new emphasis on Native American heritage in all Oregon schools led in part by a local resident.
We address the strength of the South Coast’s medical community with a new “robot” at Bay Area Hospital, homegrown nurses dedicated to their community in Coquille, strong leadership in Bandon, new facilities to better serve the public in Reedsport and a new wellness building that will serve the Coquille Indian Tribe and broader community.
The economic future is highlighted by the development of the Coos Bay Village, innovative techniques in plastics used by Quadel Industries in Coos Bay and a look at the significant impact to the economy of SWOCC graduates.
The sense of community is highlighted by the continued investment of First Community Credit Union and the ongoing generosity of Bandon Dunes owner Mike Keiser and the Wild Rivers Coast Alliance he founded, which this year has put extra emphasis on helping out during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ongoing pandemic comes up in several of the stories, and how the various individuals and agencies are handling it helps show how the South Coast is strong.
We hope you enjoy the work of contributing writers Clark Walworth and Elise Hamner, both former employees of The World, as well as Scott McEachern and Rosa Solano and The World’s Amy Moss Strong and John Gunther.
Together, they touch on just a few of the things that make the South Coast special. We know there is so much more out there, things either we didn’t have the manpower and time to get to or hidden gems we still need to learn about. We’d love to hear about other things we can focus on in the coming weeks and months or next summer when we take a renewed look at what makes the South Coast Strong.
