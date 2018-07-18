For a list of all state parks visit https://oregonstateparks.org.
To reserve online, call 800-551-6949
Umpqua Lighthouse State Park, Reedsport
Lakeshore with sand dunes and the Umpqua River Lighthouse, fishing, boating, day use, RV and tent camping, yurts and log cabins
William M. Tugman State Park, Lakeside
The park borders Eel Lake, about eight miles south of Reedsport off U.S. Highway 101. RV, tent and hiker-biker camping, day use, hiking, yurts, boating, fishing, horseback riding
Sunset Bay State Park, Coos Bay
About one-quarter mile south of Cape Arago Lighthouse and 2.5 miles outside the town of Charleston. RV and tent camping, hiking, swimming, day use, boating and fishing at a scenic sandy beach protected by sea cliffs
Shore Acres State Park, Coos Bay
Gardens, garden house, visitor center and gift shop, viewpoints, trails, annual holiday lights. Day use only
Cape Arago State Park, Coos Bay
Headland with sea views, a picnic area and cove trails leading to beaches and tidepools. RV, tent, hiker-biker campsites, day use
Bullards Beach State Park, Bandon
Coastal park with 4.5 miles of beach, sand dunes, hiking trails, campsites, yurts, hiker-biker, horse camp, boating, fishing, day use and the Coquille River Lighthouse
Cape Blanco State Park, Port Orford
Camping, biking and horse trails, RV and tent camping, yurts and cabins, day use amid ocean vistas, wetlands and the Cape Blanco Lighthouse
Port Orford Heads State Park, Port Orford
In the city of Port Orford, RV, tent and yurt camping, hiking, disc golf course, biking, boating, fishing, beach access, day use
Humbug Mountain State Park, Port Orford
Six miles south of Port Orford, RV, tent and yurt camping, hiking, biking, fishing, beach access, day use
Harris Beach State Park, Brookings
Beach dotted with striking rock formations, bird-watching sites, trails, day use and a campground with RV, tent and yurt camping, hiking, biking, beach access