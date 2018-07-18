Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Umpqua Lighthouse State Park, Reedsport

Lakeshore with sand dunes and the Umpqua River Lighthouse, fishing, boating, day use, RV and tent camping, yurts and log cabins

William M. Tugman State Park, Lakeside

The park borders Eel Lake, about eight miles south of Reedsport off U.S. Highway 101. RV, tent and hiker-biker camping, day use, hiking, yurts, boating, fishing, horseback riding

Sunset Bay State Park, Coos Bay

About one-quarter mile south of Cape Arago Lighthouse and 2.5 miles outside the town of Charleston. RV and tent camping, hiking, swimming, day use, boating and fishing at a scenic sandy beach protected by sea cliffs

Shore Acres State Park, Coos Bay

Gardens, garden house, visitor center and gift shop, viewpoints, trails, annual holiday lights. Day use only

Cape Arago State Park, Coos Bay

Headland with sea views, a picnic area and cove trails leading to beaches and tidepools. RV, tent, hiker-biker campsites, day use

Bullards Beach State Park, Bandon

Coastal park with 4.5 miles of beach, sand dunes, hiking trails, campsites, yurts, hiker-biker, horse camp, boating, fishing, day use and the Coquille River Lighthouse

Cape Blanco State Park, Port Orford

Camping, biking and horse trails, RV and tent camping, yurts and cabins, day use amid ocean vistas, wetlands and the Cape Blanco Lighthouse

Port Orford Heads State Park, Port Orford

In the city of Port Orford, RV, tent and yurt camping, hiking, disc golf course, biking, boating, fishing, beach access, day use

Humbug Mountain State Park, Port Orford

Six miles south of Port Orford, RV, tent and yurt camping, hiking, biking, fishing, beach access, day use

Harris Beach State Park, Brookings

Beach dotted with striking rock formations, bird-watching sites, trails, day use and a campground with RV, tent and yurt camping, hiking, biking, beach access

