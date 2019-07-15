COOS COUNTY — When Cheryl Crockett first heard about the Soroptimist volunteer group in 2005, her first response was, “What’s that?”
“I had a volunteer working for me, the saltiest old gal, who wanted to change days when she worked,” Crockett remembered. “But she was retired, so I asked, ‘Why does it matter?’ Well, she said she didn’t like leaving her meeting early.”
That meeting was with the local Soroptimists and when Crockett asked, “What’s that,” she was told to come to the next meeting to find out.
“’You’ll love it,’ she told me and I went to the next meeting and I’ve been involved ever since,” Crockett laughed, the immediate past president for the local chapter.
The Soroptomists’ mission is the betterment of women and girls. As Crockett explained, it is a women’s organization with an international and community focus.
“Every year, the international club president chooses a theme and everyone works toward that,” she said. “On a local level, we contribute to the larger group but try to keep the majority of what we do here because we take care of our community. We are very community oriented.”
The local chapter was chartered in September of 1941, putting the volunteer group in Coos Bay for almost 78 years. Today it is comprised of 36 members.
One of the group’s best-known services are the backpacks for children removed from unsafe situations. The local chapter partners with the Department of Human Services to make this happen every year, and lately has also been partnering with Shutter’s Creek Correctional Facility where inmates support the project.
“A lot of people there have children in the foster system, who these backpacks go to,” Crockett said. “Backpacks range from diaper bags to school supplies for students in high school. A backpack for an infant is different and each are age appropriate.”
The bags also hold hygiene items, a toy and a blanket.
Then every year on the first Saturday in March, the group holds a community baby shower to support mothers in need.
“For that, we partner with South Coast Family Harbor Relief Nursery and have a closet in their nursery where anyone who is short on baby supplies can go in and get them,” Crockett said. “We also have people who make little blankets or onesies that we take to the nursery.”
Because these services take money, the group holds fundraisers every year to make them possible. The biggest fundraiser is the carnation sale in November, where over 400 dozen carnations are sold each year.
Those profits go to the events, as well as scholarships geared to benefit women and girls further their education.
“I enjoy the carnations fundraiser,” Crockett said. “We not only sell them, but box and deliver them. You have a lot of sleepy ladies at the 6 a.m. meeting in a cold warehouse boxing flowers, laughing and drinking coffee before they run around town to deliver them.”
The local chapter is always looking for more people to join. To become a member, call Crockett at 541-294-0808.
“It’s an amazing organization,” she said. “Everything is busy in the world and my life has been busy over the years but this is something that I feel strongly enough about that you step up and do it because it’s an incredible organization.”