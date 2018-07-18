BANDON — The natural environment is a draw to any community but the South Coast abounds with state parks, offering any kind of outdoor experience a person could desire and all the amenities needed to make their visit comfortable and secure.
Plus, the state's coastal state parks provide access to Oregon's gorgeous and rugged public beaches and historic lighthouses.
Nick Schoeppner, the new manager at Bullards Beach State Park, knows his clientele. And he should — he grew up visiting Oregon's state parks, spending time camping and riding horses with his family. He even proposed to his wife Chelsea at Shore Acres State Park.
"I grew up as a park user so I feel it's very important to preserve our state parks, not just for people in Oregon, but for folks around the world," Schoeppner said. "We get folks from all over the world and it's neat to meet them. It's really an honor to be a part of making the state park system work and providing that opportunity."
Schoeppner replaced Bandon native Ben Fisher, who retired last November after 34 years with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, 10 as park manager.
Highly utilized
Bullards Beach State Park, like most state parks, is highly utilized and is open year-round with the majority of campers and visitors coming in the summer and early fall months. The park is located two miles north of Bandon, with the campground nestled among shore pines and protected from the strong ocean breezes. The park offers three loops of campsites with 103 full-hookup sites, 82 sites with water, 13 yurts — six of which are pet-friendly — and a horse camp for equestrian campers.
The boat launch facilities remain busy during the summer and fall seasons, offering fishing and crabbing opportunities on the Coquille River. There are paths and trails and the Bandon Marsh National Wildlife Refuge is nearby, offering more opportunities for outdoor exploration.
As park manager, Schoeppner and his staff also manage or oversee Seven Devils wayside, four parks along Beach Loop Drive, including Face Rock, Devil's Kitchen, Bandon and China Beach, and the Bandon State Natural Area, which extends to New River. In addition, there are parks to the east that are managed by Bullards staff: Myrtle Grove in Coquille, Hoffman Wayside off Highway 42, Albert Powers Park in Powers and Maria C. Jackson Park, a 40-acre myrtle tree preserve on Dora-Sitkum Road.
The historic Coquille River Lighthouse, owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and leased to OPRD, is located at the end of Bullards Beach Road. It's staffed from mid-May through the September with volunteers who interpret the history of the area. The lighthouse, like so many along Oregon's coast, is in dire need of repairs. In 2007, some repairs were made to the exterior stucco, a new roof with a replica chimney was put on, as well as a new coat of paint. OPRD estimates that it would take $1 to $1.5 million to make the lighthouse stable.
Maintenance is ongoing
Schoeppner's main concern is ongoing maintenance and repair and replacement of the park's infrastructure.
"The biggest issue facing the park right now is infrastructure," Schoeppner said.
Bullards opened in 1964 with the first two camping loops completed in the 1960s and the third loop in the 1970s.
"We've upgraded the plumbing and electric, but it's kind of a constant shuffling of priorities as we try to address facility issues," Schoeppner said. "But with that comes opportunities like new building materials and efficiency as we try to use the funds we do have wisely."
There are seven permanent staff at Bullards, with 11 more in the summer. The shoulder season for Bullards gets shorter each year, he added, so that reduces the time and staff available to work on repairs and rebuilding.
"In the summer we focus on campers and making sure our facilities are safe and attractive for visitors," Schoeppner said. "In the winter we do big projects and catastrophic maintenance."
State parks boost economy
As of 2014, there were 10,234 state park units in the United States, according to the National Association of State Park Directors. There are some 739 million annual visits to the country's state parks.
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department operates Oregon's state parks through a headquarters staff in Salem and field regions. It is also responsible for Oregon's Recreation Trails, the Ocean Shores Recreation Area, Scenic Waterways and the Willamette River Greenway.
The department was created as a branch of the Highway Department in 1921. The 1989 Legislature created a separate Parks and Recreation Department in 1990.
Oregon's state parks are among the most popular in the U.S. Their combined day-use and camping attendance of 42 million visitors (2010) consistently ranks the system among the 10 most visited in the nation. Oregon's state parks generate $735 million a year in community economic benefits.
In the next 10 years, though, increasing costs and declining revenue could weaken the system. The gap between projected revenue and costs to provide service levels could be $40-$60 million by 2022.
OPRD's Heritage Programs Division, which includes the State Historic Preservation Office, Heritage Commission and the Oregon Commission on Historic Cemeteries, operates a number of cultural and historic preservation programs.
Department activities are funded primarily by state park user fees, Oregon Lottery dollars and recreation vehicle license fees.
Enjoys his work
Schoeppner, who also served as a volunteer Bandon police reserve before accepting the position with OPRD, graduated with honors with a degree in political science and minors in environmental science and economics from Willamette University. He started as a seasonal park ranger at Cape Lookout State Park in Tillamook, before being hired by Fisher as a Park Ranger in 2013. Fisher then promoted him to Park Ranger 2 in 2016.
"He's one of the finest young men I've ever had the pleasure of knowing and I can't tell you how pleased I am to see him take over as manager at Bullards," Fisher said.
Bandon Police Department Sgt. Larry Lynch, who worked with Schoeppner when he was a reserve, also had high praise for the young man.
As he was attending college, Schoeppner knew he wanted to do something with his life that involved being outdoors. His thesis was titled "How Public Lands Are Managed."
He enjoys helping people get out in nature to recreate.
"One neat thing about being so close to Bandon is getting to build that relationship with the community," Schoeppner said. "We have people who walk their dogs and hike every day."
He and his wife Chelsea, who works at Umpqua Bank in Bandon, enjoy camping, kayaking, mountain biking and hiking.
"Part of what makes my job so enjoyable is the staff," Schoeppner said. "We have a really great staff and it's important to them to provide great recreational opportunities to folks near and far."