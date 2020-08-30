COQUILLE — Quinn Myers never expected to be planning for a pandemic when she took the role of infection preventionist at Coquille Valley Hospital in January of 2019.
But when COVID-19 hit the world, Myers charged into action helping the hospital prepare.
She also is the hospital’s clinical educator and employee health nurse, and has tended toward the management side of the business.
“It’s a natural progression,” she said. “I’m a natural leader. I wanted to make a change, not just for patients, but for my coworkers as well.”
That has become her role in leading the hospital’s preparations for the pandemic.
“The pandemic hit and I had to dive in deep,” she said. “I’m one of those people, I can’t do anything halfway. I have definitely owned this role.”
She helped Coquille Valley Hospital become a leader in pandemic preparation, though thankfully the hospital and the rest of the South Coast haven’t been impacted with a heavy case load like some other areas.
“We have had a lot of things in the county we’ve done first,” she said.
That includes being the first facility to have greeters at the doors, checking temperatures and taking surveys of everyone who comes through the doors, Myers said.
Coquille Valley Hospital also was one of the first in the country to provide antibody testing, which is a way to check to see if you have already had COVID-19 without knowing it.
“We got access that we could do it and jumped on the opportunity,” she said. “People want answers. They want to know if they’ve had it. It’s something our community was really grateful for.”
A lot of people had been sick over the winter and knew it wasn’t the flu and they just wanted confirmation that it also wasn’t coronavirus, she said.
In fact, the antibody testing was so popular it drew people from outside the area, sometimes even out of state.
“People were coming from all over to have it done,” Myers said. “We didn’t want people coming from all over. But it happened.”
Coquille Valley Hospital did not rush into rapid testing for COVID-19, though, since some of the first tests weren’t always accurate, instead waiting until more reliable rapid tests were available, Myers said.
The hospital had the lab equipment that would work for later rapid tests, once they were available, that are highly accurate.
Myers was responsible for developing the hospital’s policies, which she looked at from two angles.
“I am here to write the policies and provide the guidelines that protect the front-line staff, as well as have policies in place (for patients).”
In addition to being able to test people who are sick to see if they have COVID-19, the hospital provides the testing for all patients who are admitted, whether they have symptoms or not.
“That way, we can limit the (personal protective equipment) use,” she said. “Without wasting PPE, we test them, we know that they are OK.”
And the hospital tests all staff members if they show any symptoms.
“We isolate them right away and test them,” she said. “We do rapid testing so we can put them back to work (if they are not infected).”
Her top priority, she said, is keeping the staff safe so the hospital can provide the best service possible to the community.
Myers has embraced the role.
“I take pride in it,” she said. “I enjoy coming to work every day. I enjoy working with the staff when they have concerns. I get a lot of fulfillment out of my job.”
