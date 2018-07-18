REEDSPORT — An infusion of cash will help make the proposed Deans To Dunes Trail System a reality.
Once finished, the trail system will provide room for hikers, bicyclists and runners.
According to a city of Reedsport statement on its web page, the city has "received a grant from TGM and is in partnership with Douglas County to begin the development of the Deans to Dunes trail plan that will identify a multi-use trail...."
The trail will connect the Dean Creek elk viewing area on Highway 38 with dunes in Winchester Bay, making up a total of about eight miles of trail.
"A consultant, SCJ Alliance, has been selected to aid in the plan development," according to the city statement.
The idea? This is "to define a safer and more comfortable environment for bicyclists and pedestrians...." Plus planners want to cut down on relying on neighboring highways for tourists and residents who want an easy route.
This development comes at a time of:
- more development in Old Town;
- next year's anniversary of the Umpqua Lighthouse;
- the 100th birthday in 2019 of Reedsport's incorporation.
Some such as Kathleen Miller are trying to take a bigger look regionally, saying that Deans to Dunes and the Lighthouse are key draws to the area.
Miller keeps heavily involved in her town, including in Rotary and in the Coastal Douglas Arts and Business Association.
Douglas County commissioners are also receiving funds for the Deans to Dunes Creek trail project, with more details to be released at a later time.
A tad of trivia
Perhaps you're simply headed through coastal Oregon and are new to our foggy region.
Here's a few details, courtesy of Oregon.gov and the Oregon Tourism Commission.
- Oregon is pronounced OR-UH-GUN, never OR-EE-GONE.
- There are 363 miles of coastline.
- Our state has more than 5,900 registered campsites plus 230 state parks and 13 national forests. Just up the road from Reedsport in fact is Umpqua State Park.
- There are 16 known hot springs in Oregon.
- Oregon has no sales tax.
- Oregon's birthday is Feb. 14, 1859. Next year marks the 160th anniversary of statehood.
"City staff anticipates the Deans to Dunes Trail Plan will be completed in the summer/fall of 2018," according to the web author. Information: 541-271-3603.